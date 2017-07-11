    ×

    18. New Hampshire

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 312 14 26 (Tie)
    Infrastructure 105 49 49
    Cost of Doing Business 124 39 39
    Economy 176 22 (Tie) 16
    Quality of Life 218 6 4
    Technology & Innovation 130 21 29
    Education 142 8 11 (Tie)
    Business Friendliness 146 1 1
    Access to Capital 33 32 (Tie) 43
    Cost of Living 11 30 42
    Overall 1397 18 26

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Chris Sununu, Republican

    Population: 1,334,795

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 2.4 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 2.9 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 8.2 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent

    Gasoline tax: 23.83 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA stable

    Major private employers: Demoulas & Market Basket, Albany International

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

