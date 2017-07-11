18. New Hampshire

Economic Profile
Governor: Chris Sununu, Republican
Population: 1,334,795
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 2.4 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 2.9 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 8.2 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent
Gasoline tax: 23.83 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA stable
Major private employers: Demoulas & Market Basket, Albany International
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence