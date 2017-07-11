    ×

    19. North Dakota

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 321 12 4
    Infrastructure 195 17 6
    Cost of Doing Business 179 29 29
    Economy 109 40 26 (Tie)
    Quality of Life 231 4 7
    Technology & Innovation 76 39 44 (Tie)
    Education 128 13 (Tie) 14 (Tie)
    Business Friendliness 119 4 (Tie) 4
    Access to Capital 12 47 (Tie) 33
    Cost of Living 25 26 26
    Overall 1395 19 12

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Doug Burgum, Republican

    Population: 757,952

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.4 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 2.5 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 4.31 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 2.90 percent

    Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA+ stable

    Major private employers: Sanford-Health, MDU Resources Group

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

