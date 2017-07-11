    ×

    20. Idaho

    George Kavallines | CNBC

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Butch Otter, Republican

    Population: 1,683,140

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 2.7 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.2 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 7.4 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 7.4 percent

    Gasoline tax: 33 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA+ stable

    Major private employers: St. Luke's Health System, Micron Technology, Inc.

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

