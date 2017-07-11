Economic Profile
Governor: Butch Otter, Republican
Population: 1,683,140
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 2.7 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.2 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 7.4 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 7.4 percent
Gasoline tax: 33 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA+ stable
Major private employers: St. Luke's Health System, Micron Technology, Inc.
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence