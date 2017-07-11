    ×

    22. Missouri

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 217 43 49
    Infrastructure 204 11 9
    Cost of Doing Business 213 17 14
    Economy 185 18 34 (Tie)
    Quality of Life 99 46 49
    Technology & Innovation 126 22 25
    Education 125 15 (Tie) 14 (Tie)
    Business Friendliness 86 23 15 (Tie)
    Access to Capital 62 20 (Tie) 20
    Cost of Living 40 11 11
    Overall 1357 22 31

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Eric Greitens, Republican

    Population: 6,093,000

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.9 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.25 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6 percent

    Gasoline tax: 17.30 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, The Boeing Company, Monsanto Company

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

