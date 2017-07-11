    ×

    23. Pennsylvania

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Cost of Doing Business 286 21 33
    Infrastructure 160 38 35
    Workforce 155 34 34
    Economy 136 34 42
    Quality of Life 143 30 29
    Technology & Innovation 160 10 12
    Education 133 10 21 (Tie)
    Business Friendliness 72 28 35
    Access to Capital 88 5 (Tie) 12
    Cost of Living 17 34 (Tie) 35
    Overall 1350 23 33

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Tom Wolf, Democrat

    Population: 12,784,227

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.7 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 5.0 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 9.99 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 3.07 percent

    Gasoline tax: 59.30 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa3, AA- watch negative

    Major private employers: Knouse Foods Cooperative, Comcast

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

