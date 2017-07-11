    ×

    24. South Dakota

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 224 39 (Tie) 32
    Infrastructure 163 37 28
    Cost of Doing Business 222 14 4
    Economy 176 22 (Tie) 33
    Quality of Life 201 14 (Tie) 14
    Technology & Innovation 68 41 (Tie) 44 (Tie)
    Education 111 25 (Tie) 21 (Tie)
    Business Friendliness 137 2 2
    Access to Capital 30 34 32
    Cost of Living 17 34 (Tie) 20
    Overall 1349 24 19

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Dennis Daugaard, Republican

    Population: 865,454

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.1 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 2.9 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 0 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 0 percent

    Gasoline tax: 30 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable

    Major private employers: Avera Health, Black Hills Corporation

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

