    26. Arizona

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 335 7 (Tie) 5
    Infrastructure 197 14 (Tie) 16 (Tie)
    Cost of Doing Business 127 37 40
    Economy 180 19 15
    Quality of Life 142 31 (Tie) 32 (Tie)
    Technology & Innovation 121 24 22
    Education 43 49 47
    Business Friendliness 107 14 8
    Access to Capital 66 18 (Tie) 28
    Cost of Living 26 25 31
    Overall 1344 26 25

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Doug Ducey, Republican

    Population: 6,931,071

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 5.1 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 4.9 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 4.54 percent

    Gasoline tax: 19 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AA stable

    Major private employers: Banner Health, Southern Copper Corp.

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

