    27. Wyoming

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category Score 2017 Rank 2016 Rank
    Workforce 302 17 6
    Infrastructure 197 14 (Tie) 12
    Cost of Doing Business 191 26 (Tie) 21
    Economy 93 43 14
    Quality of Life 198 16 11
    Technology & Innovation 69 40 48
    Education 131 11 3
    Business Friendliness 109 13 21
    Access to Capital 3 50 50
    Cost of Living 36 15 (Tie) 29
    Overall 1329 27 13

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Matt Mead, Republican

    Population: 585,501

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.2 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.1 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: None

    Top individual income tax rate: None

    Gasoline tax: 24 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): N/A, AA+ stable

    Major private employers: Rio Tinto Energy America, Cloud Peak Energy

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

