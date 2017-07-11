27. Wyoming

Economic Profile
Governor: Matt Mead, Republican
Population: 585,501
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.2 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.1 percent
Top corporate tax rate: None
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 24 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): N/A, AA+ stable
Major private employers: Rio Tinto Energy America, Cloud Peak Energy
