    ×

    29. South Carolina

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 284 23 20
    Infrastructure 174 30 (Tie) 21 (Tie)
    Cost of Doing Business 218 16 19 (Tie)
    Economy 191 15 (Tie) 24
    Quality of Life 128 36 31
    Technology & Innovation 91 35 32
    Education 71 40 (Tie) 42
    Business Friendliness 70 29 27 (Tie)
    Access to Capital 43 28 29
    Cost of Living 22 29 19
    Overall 1292 29 27

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Henry McMaster, Republican

    Population: 4,961,119

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.4 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.1 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 7 percent

    Gasoline tax: 16.75 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AA+ stable

    Major private employers: Bi-Lo, SCANA

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

