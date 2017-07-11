    ×

    3. Minnesota

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 303 16 15
    Infrastructure 211 10 5
    Cost of Doing Business 147 36 35
    Economy 234 6 17
    Quality of Life 244 3 2
    Technology & Innovation 170 5 9
    Education 156 2 2
    Business Friendliness 61 33 (Tie) 27 (Tie)
    Access to Capital 69 16 21
    Cost of Living 20 31 27
    Overall 1615 3 4

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Mark Dayton, Democrat

    Population: 5,519,952

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.7 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.7 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 9.8 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 9.85 percent

    Gasoline tax: 28.60 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA+ stable

    Major private employers: Mayo Clinic, UnitedHealth Group

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

