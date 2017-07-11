31. Illinois

Economic Profile
Governor: Bruce Rauner, Republican
Population: 12,801,539
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.7 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.6 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 7.75 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 3.75 percent
Gasoline tax: 33.75 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook(Moody's, S&P): Baa3, BBB- watch negative
Major private employers: Sears Holding Corp., McDonald's Corp.
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence