    31. Illinois

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 282 24 16 (Tie)
    Infrastructure 180 24 16 (Tie)
    Cost of Doing Business 175 30 (Tie) 24 (Tie)
    Economy 84 45 34 (Tie)
    Quality of Life 149 27 35
    Technology & Innovation 152 12 11
    Education 112 24 4
    Business Friendliness 29 47 (Tie) 48
    Access to Capital 88 5 (Tie) 1
    Cost of Living 30 21 34
    Overall 1281 31 24

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Bruce Rauner, Republican

    Population: 12,801,539

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.7 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.6 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 7.75 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 3.75 percent

    Gasoline tax: 33.75 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook(Moody's, S&P): Baa3, BBB- watch negative

    Major private employers: Sears Holding Corp., McDonald's Corp.

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

