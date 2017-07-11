    ×

    32. New Jersey

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 277 26 16 (Tie)
    Infrastructure 139 46 44 (Tie)
    Cost of Doing Business 93 45 (Tie) 42
    Economy 147 31 36
    Quality of Life 203 13 19
    Technology & Innovation 131 18 (Tie) 17 (Tie)
    Education 151 4 6
    Business Friendliness 36 42 44
    Access to Capital 81 9 (Tie) 5
    Cost of Living 10 41 41
    Overall 1268 32 34

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Chris Christie, Republican

    Population: 8,944,469

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.3 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.1 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 9 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 8.97

    Gasoline tax: 37.10 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): A3, A- negative

    Major private employers: Wakefern Food Corporation, Johnson & Johnson

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

