32. New Jersey

Economic Profile
Governor: Chris Christie, Republican
Population: 8,944,469
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.3 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.1 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 9 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 8.97
Gasoline tax: 37.10 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): A3, A- negative
Major private employers: Wakefern Food Corporation, Johnson & Johnson
