    35. Kentucky (Tie)

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 191 47 46
    Infrastructure 221 6 14 (Tie)
    Cost of Doing Business 267 3 5
    Economy 150 29 (Tie) 40
    Quality of Life 119 41 42
    Technology & Innovation 79 38 37
    Education 90 30 (Tie) 29 (Tie)
    Business Friendliness 33 44 41
    Access to Capital 44 27 38
    Cost of Living 41 10 2
    Overall 1235 35 35

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Matt Bevin, Republican

    Population: 4,863,300

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 5 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6 percent

    Gasoline tax: 26 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, A+ negative

    Major private employers: Humana, Yum! Brands

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

