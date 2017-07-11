    ×

    35. Vermont (Tie)

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 209 45 47
    Infrastructure 176 29 41
    Cost of Doing Business 110 41 43
    Economy 134 37 26 (Tie)
    Quality of Life 259 2 3
    Technology & Innovation 108 29 30 (Tie)
    Education 143 7 7
    Business Friendliness 69 30 30
    Access to Capital 19 46 49
    Cost of Living 8 43 40
    Overall 1235 35 36

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Phil Scott, Republican

    Population: 624,594

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (June 2017): 3.1 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 8.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 8.95 percent

    Gasoline tax: 30.46 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AA+ stable

    Major private employers: Fletcher Allen Health Care, Casella Waste Systems

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Latest Special Reports

    • Top States 2016
      Top States for Business

      CNBC's annual study measures all 50 states on more than 60 different metrics.

    • CNBC|Survey Monkey Small Business Survey animation
      CNBC | Survey Monkey Small Business Survey

      The Small Business Survey provides insight to Main Street opinions on regulation and hot issues facing smaller firms.

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.