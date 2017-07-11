35. Vermont (Tie)

Economic Profile
Governor: Phil Scott, Republican
Population: 624,594
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.5 percent
Unemployment rate (June 2017): 3.1 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 8.5 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 8.95 percent
Gasoline tax: 30.46 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AA+ stable
Major private employers: Fletcher Allen Health Care, Casella Waste Systems
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence