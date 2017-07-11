37. Alabama

Economic Profile
Governor: Kay Ivey, Republican
Population: 4,863,300
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 2.2
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.9 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent
Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Regions Bank, Vulcan Materials Company
