    37. Alabama

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 235 36 38
    Infrastructure 189 18 21 (Tie)
    Cost of Doing Business 248 7 (Tie) 17
    Economy 166 26 48
    Quality of Life 83 50 43
    Technology & Innovation 104 31 (Tie) 36
    Education 51 47 46
    Business Friendliness 61 33 (Tie) 30 (Tie)
    Access to Capital 42 29 16
    Cost of Living 39 12 4
    Overall 1218 37 38

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Kay Ivey, Republican

    Population: 4,863,300

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 2.2

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.9 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent

    Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Regions Bank, Vulcan Materials Company

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

