    38. New York

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 224 39 (Tie) 35
    Infrastructure 140 45 43
    Cost of Doing Business 84 47 44
    Economy 138 33 10
    Quality of Life 189 19 22
    Technology & Innovation 163 8 4
    Education 147 5 (Tie) 8
    Business Friendliness 32 45 (Tie) 45
    Access to Capital 97 2 11
    Cost of Living 2 49 49
    Overall 1216 38 29

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Andrew Cuomo, Democrat

    Population: 19,745,289

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.4 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.4 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 8.82 percent

    Gasoline tax: 43.54 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA+ stable

    Major private employers: Consolidated Edison, JPMorgan Chase

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

