Economic Profile
Governor: Greg Abbott, Republican
Population: 27,862,596
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 3.4 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.8 percent
Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable
Major private employers: H-E-B Super Market Chain, Exxon Mobil
