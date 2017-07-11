    ×

    4. Texas

    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 376 1 8
    Infrastructure 251 1 2 (Tie)
    Cost of Doing Business 219 15 23
    Economy 170 25 1
    Quality of Life 127 37 (Tie) 37 (Tie)
    Technology & Innovation 157 11 10
    Education 82 34 (Tie) 40 (Tie)
    Business Friendliness 82 24 18
    Access to Capital 96 3 7
    Cost of Living 42 9 21
    Overall 1602 4 2

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Greg Abbott, Republican

    Population: 27,862,596

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 3.4 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.8 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

    Top individual income tax rate: None

    Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable

    Major private employers: H-E-B Super Market Chain, Exxon Mobil

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

