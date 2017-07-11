    ×

    41. Arkansas

    Workforce 231 37 34
    Infrastructure 200 12 (Tie) 21 (Tie)
    Cost of Doing Business 248 7 (Tie) 9
    Economy 140 32 32
    Quality of Life 94 47 50
    Technology & Innovation 56 48 47
    Education 75 38 36
    Business Friendliness 51 39 42
    Access to Capital 33 32 (Tie) 39
    Cost of Living 47 4 3
    Overall 1175 41 41

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Asa Hutchinson, Republican

    Population: 2,988,248

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.4 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6.9 percent

    Gasoline tax: 22 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA stable

    Major private employers: Tyson Foods, Wal-Mart Stores

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

