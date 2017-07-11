41. Arkansas

Economic Profile
Governor: Asa Hutchinson, Republican
Population: 2,988,248
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.5 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.4 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 6.9 percent
Gasoline tax: 22 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA stable
Major private employers: Tyson Foods, Wal-Mart Stores
