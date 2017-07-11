    ×

    42. New Mexico

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 252 32 42
    Infrastructure 196 16 14 (Tie)
    Cost of Doing Business 209 19 25
    Economy 88 44 38
    Quality of Life 107 42 (Tie) 36
    Technology & Innovation 113 27 33
    Education 59 45 (Tie) 34 (Tie)
    Business Friendliness 32 45 43
    Access to Capital 25 38 (Tie) 46 (Tie)
    Cost of Living 29 22 (Tie) 25
    Overall 1110 42 39

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Susana Martinez, Republican

    Population: 2,081,015

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.3 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 6.6 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.2 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 4.9 percent

    Gasoline tax: 18.88 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA negative

    Major private employers: Presbyterian Healthcare, PNM Resources

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

