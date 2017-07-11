    ×

    43. Oklahoma

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 227 38 41
    Infrastructure 173 32 (Tie) 26
    Cost of Doing Business 206 20 13
    Economy 98 42 44
    Quality of Life 91 48 48
    Technology & Innovation 65 44 43
    Education 62 43 44
    Business Friendliness 111 12 12
    Access to Capital 26 36 (Tie) 35
    Cost of Living 46 5 6
    Overall 1105 43 42

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Mary Fallin, Republican

    Population: 3,923,561

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.3 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.3 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent

    Gasoline tax: 17 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AA stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Integris Health, Williams Partners

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Latest Special Reports

    • Top States 2016
      Top States for Business

      CNBC's annual study measures all 50 states on more than 60 different metrics.

    • CNBC|Survey Monkey Small Business Survey animation
      CNBC | Survey Monkey Small Business Survey

      The Small Business Survey provides insight to Main Street opinions on regulation and hot issues facing smaller firms.

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.