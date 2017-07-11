44. Louisiana

Economic Profile
Governor: John Bel Edwards, Democrat
Population: 4,681,666
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.1 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 5.7 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 8 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 6 percent
Gasoline tax: 20.01 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa3, AA- negative
Major private employers: Ochsner Health System, CenturyLink
