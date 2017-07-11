    ×

    44. Louisiana

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 270 28 (Tie) 25
    Infrastructure 158 39 34
    Cost of Doing Business 261 4 (Tie) 7
    Economy 53 49 46
    Quality of Life 87 49 47
    Technology & Innovation 62 47 46
    Education 50 48 39
    Business Friendliness 47 40 40
    Access to Capital 35 31 30
    Cost of Living 31 20 14
    Overall 1054 44 44

    Economic Profile

    Governor: John Bel Edwards, Democrat

    Population: 4,681,666

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.1 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 5.7 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 8 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6 percent

    Gasoline tax: 20.01 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa3, AA- negative

    Major private employers: Ochsner Health System, CenturyLink

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Latest Special Reports

    • Top States 2016
      Top States for Business

      CNBC's annual study measures all 50 states on more than 60 different metrics.

    • CNBC|Survey Monkey Small Business Survey animation
      CNBC | Survey Monkey Small Business Survey

      The Small Business Survey provides insight to Main Street opinions on regulation and hot issues facing smaller firms.

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.