45. Rhode Island

Economic Profile
Governor: Gina Raimondo, Democrat
Population: 1,056,426
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.6 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.1 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 7.0 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 5.99 percent
Gasoline tax: 34 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AA stable
Major private employers: Lifespan, CVS Health
