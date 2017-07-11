    ×

    45. Rhode Island

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 271 27 23 (Tie)
    Infrastructure 95 50 50
    Cost of Doing Business 95 43 (Tie) 45
    Economy 150 29 (Tie) 45
    Quality of Life 142 31 (Tie) 24
    Technology & Innovation 100 34 35
    Education 117 20 (Tie) 20
    Business Friendliness 53 37 (Tie) 39
    Access to Capital 20 44 (Tie) 45
    Cost of Living 9 42 43
    Overall 1052 45 50

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Gina Raimondo, Democrat

    Population: 1,056,426

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.6 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.1 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 7.0 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5.99 percent

    Gasoline tax: 34 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AA stable

    Major private employers: Lifespan, CVS Health

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

