    46. Maine

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 146 50 50
    Infrastructure 108 48 48
    Cost of Doing Business 163 32 (Tie) 33
    Economy 132 38 49
    Quality of Life 216 7 5
    Technology & Innovation 68 41 (Tie) 39
    Education 117 20 (Tie) 31
    Business Friendliness 59 36 34
    Access to Capital 24 40 27
    Cost of Living 13 38 39
    Overall 1046 46 46

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Paul LePage, Republican

    Population: 1,331,479

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.7 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.2 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 8.93 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 10.15 percent

    Gasoline tax: 30.01 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AA stable

    Major private employers: Hannaford Brothers Co., Avangrid

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

