    47. Alaska

    Top States 2017 Alaska
    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 281 25 38
    Infrastructure 170 35 37
    Cost of Doing Business 107 42 41
    Economy 58 48 41
    Quality of Life 179 22 20
    Technology & Innovation 68 41 (Tie) 41
    Education 70 42 37
    Business Friendliness 90 20 (Tie) 25
    Access to Capital 5 49 36
    Cost of Living 5 46 45
    Overall 1033 47 45

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Bill Walker, Independent

    Population: 741,894

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 6.7 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 9.4 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 0 percent

    Gasoline tax: 12.25 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AA+ Watch Negative

    Major private employers: Providence Health & Services, General Communication

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cents/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

