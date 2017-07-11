47. Alaska

Economic Profile
Governor: Bill Walker, Independent
Population: 741,894
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.5 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 6.7 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 9.4 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 0 percent
Gasoline tax: 12.25 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AA+ Watch Negative
Major private employers: Providence Health & Services, General Communication
