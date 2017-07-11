    ×

    48. Mississippi

    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 206 46 44
    Infrastructure 150 41 (Tie) 31
    Cost of Doing Business 272 1 3
    Economy 76 47 50
    Quality of Life 105 44 44
    Technology & Innovation 63 46 50
    Education 54 46 48
    Business Friendliness 34 43 47
    Access to Capital 20 44 (Tie) 34
    Cost of Living 50 1 1
    Overall 1030 48 47 (Tie)

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Phil Bryant, Republican

    Population: 2,988,726

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.1 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.9 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent

    Gasoline tax: 18.79 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AA negative

    Major private employers: Nissan North America, EastGroup Properties

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

