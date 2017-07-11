49. Hawaii

Economic Profile
Governor: David Ige, Democrat
Population: 1,428,557
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.9 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 2.7 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 6.4 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 8.25 percent
Gasoline tax: 44.22 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA+ stable
Major private employers: Bank of Hawaii, Corp., Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence