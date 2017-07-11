    ×

    7. Virginia

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 367 2 3
    Infrastructure 179 25 32
    Cost of Doing Business 152 35 36
    Economy 179 20 30
    Quality of Life 196 17 16
    Technology & Innovation 136 16 15
    Education 128 13 5
    Business Friendliness 115 7 3
    Access to Capital 77 13 15
    Cost of Living 23 28 30
    Overall 1552 7 13

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Terry McAuliffe, Democrat

    Population: 8,411,808

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.8 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5.75 percent

    Gasoline tax: 22.40 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA negative

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Altria Group

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

