Economic Profile
Governor: Gary Herbert, Republican
Population: 3,051,217
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 3.2 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.2 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 5 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent
Gasoline tax: 29.41 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable
Major private employers: Intermountain Health Care, Extra Space Storage
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence