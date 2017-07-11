    ×

    8. Utah

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 297 18 12
    Infrastructure 212 9 13
    Cost of Doing Business 193 24 (Tie) 19 (Tie)
    Economy 247 4 3
    Quality of Life 186 20 13
    Technology & Innovation 131 18 (Tie) 16
    Education 82 34 (Tie) 23
    Business Friendliness 100 16 10
    Access to Capital 66 18 (Tie) 24
    Cost of Living 34 17 22
    Overall 1548 8 1

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Gary Herbert, Republican

    Population: 3,051,217

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 3.2 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.2 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent

    Gasoline tax: 29.41 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable

    Major private employers: Intermountain Health Care, Extra Space Storage

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

