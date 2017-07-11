    ×

    9. Tennessee

    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 295 19 22
    Infrastructure 242 2 2 (Tie)
    Cost of Doing Business 249 6 10
    Economy 237 5 21
    Quality of Life 107 42 (Tie) 46
    Technology & Innovation 107 30 24
    Education 76 37 40 (Tie)
    Business Friendliness 119 4 (Tie) 6
    Access to Capital 60 23 17
    Cost of Living 44 7 5
    Overall 1536 9 18

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Bill Haslam, Republican

    Population: 6,651,194

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (June 2017): TBD

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent

    Gasoline tax: 21.40 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable

    Major private employers: Covenant Health, FedEx

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

