9. Tennessee

Economic Profile
Governor: Bill Haslam, Republican
Population: 6,651,194
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.5 percent
Unemployment rate (June 2017): TBD
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent
Gasoline tax: 21.40 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable
Major private employers: Covenant Health, FedEx
