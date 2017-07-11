    ×

    5. North Carolina

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 335 7 (Tie) 9
    Infrastructure 184 20 (Tie) 30
    Cost of Doing Business 231 9 18
    Economy 191 15 (Tie) 11
    Quality of Life 146 28 (Tie) 30
    Technology & Innovation 168 6 7
    Education 86 32 28
    Business Friendliness 114 8 (Tie) 15 (Tie)
    Access to Capital 81 9 (Tie) 2 (Tie)
    Cost of Living 32 19 18
    Overall 1568 5 5

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Roy Cooper, Democrat

    Population: 10,146,788

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.7 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.5 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 3 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5.499 percent

    Gasoline tax: 34.55 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Bank of America

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Latest Special Reports

    • Top States 2016
      Top States for Business

      CNBC's annual study measures all 50 states on more than 60 different metrics.

    • CNBC|Survey Monkey Small Business Survey animation
      CNBC | Survey Monkey Small Business Survey

      The Small Business Survey provides insight to Main Street opinions on regulation and hot issues facing smaller firms.

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.