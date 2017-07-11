5. North Carolina

Economic Profile
Governor: Roy Cooper, Democrat
Population: 10,146,788
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.7 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.5 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 3 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 5.499 percent
Gasoline tax: 34.55 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Bank of America
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence