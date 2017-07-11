Donald Trump Jr. shares email chain that set up meeting with Russian lawyer

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday released a chain of emails that said he was offered "high level and sensitive information" that would incriminate Hillary Clinton as part of the Russian government's "support" for his father's presidential campaign.

The email exchange was with Rob Goldstone, a music publicist who worked with a Russian musician who has ties to the elder Donald Trump. It took place before the younger Trump met with a Russian lawyer who reports said was linked to the Kremlin.

Trump Jr. said he released the emails "in order to be totally transparent."

"To put this in context, this occurred before the current Russian fever was in vogue. As Rob Goldstone said just today in the press, the entire meeting was 'the most inane nonsense I ever heard. And I was actually agitated by it.'"

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya denied that she had Kremlin connections. However, in an email, Goldstone described his contact as a "Russian government attorney."

The meeting matters because a special counsel and congressional committees are investigating Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin. The probe has dogged and frustrated President Trump since he took office, and he has denied collusion with Russia.