Trump, listen up: Here's where an apprenticeship program is really working in the US

If anybody knows about apprenticing, it's President Donald Trump, who built a big part of his celebrity on his hit NBC show, The Apprentice, so it was fitting that he held an apprenticeship summit at the White House on June 15.
A number of federal and state officials were on hand for the meeting, which included a working discussion in the Cabinet Room with the president, his daughter Ivanka, and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, among others, before Trump signed an executive order to roughly double the funding for apprenticeship grants to $200 million, while accelerating the creation of 4.5 million more apprenticeships in five years (the money would come from existing job-training programs).