Trump, listen up: Here's where an apprenticeship program is really working in the US

"One of the things we're hearing is kind of a departure from the traditional training method," says FastStart executive director Paul Helton. "Companies nowadays don't have that leisure where they can spend three, four weeks training someone, so we're developing a lot more information-on-demand [like videos for special tasks]and really utilizing mobile devices, trying to do more on-the-job training that is a lot more effective and gets people out to the floor much more quickly."

While swiftness might be a hallmark of FastStart, the long view is just as important. "We can custom-make the workforce that's required, but we just don't say 'Have a nice day" and walk away," says Pierson. "We see these as long-term engagements."

In the Shreveport area in the northwest part of the state, for instance, the state created a worker pipeline for pipelines: The $22 million Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology at Bossier Parish Community College attracted German steel manufacturer Benteler to build a seamless steel pipe mill, the first most advanced of its kind in the country. The center provides hands-on training for pipe fabricators, engineers, distribution and logistics personnel and management.