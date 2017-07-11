Wall Street under pressure ahead of key Fed speeches this week

The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. during the 2016 election campaign said she's not linked to the Kremlin. Natalia Veselnitskaya told NBC News it's "possible" the president's eldest son was looking for damaging information on the Democratic Party.

Before arranging a meeting with Veselnitskaya that he believed would offer damaging information about Hillary Clinton, Trump Jr. was reportedly told in an email the material was part of a Russian government effort to help his father's campaign. (NY Times)

President Trump will nominate Randal Quarles to the Fed. If confirmed, Quarles, an investment executive and former Bush-43 Treasury official, would oversee the nation's banking system, a role Daniel Tarullo resigned from in April. (CNBC)

The Trump administration said it would delay, and probably eliminate down the line, a federal rule that would have let foreign entrepreneurs come to the U.S. to start companies, a move slammed by business leaders, especially from the tech sector. (NY Times)

Warren Buffett on Monday donated roughly $3.17 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four family charities, his largest contribution in a more than decade-long plan to give away his fortune. (Reuters)



* Oncor Electric CEO: Buffett's Berkshire has edge over Elliott in bidding, for now (CNBC)

Fossils fuels are no longer the largest recipient of investment in the energy sector, the latest report from the International Energy Agency said. Investment in electricity received the largest level of investment for the first time ever. (CNBC)

Microsoft (MSFT) is proposing a $10 billion program to bring broadband internet to rural areas in the U.S. The details are set to be announced at an event today. (Seattle Times)

With so many sales and so little time, here are some of the most common mistakes to avoid when shopping Amazon's third annual Prime Day, which runs until 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday. (CNBC)

Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has reportedly agreed to sell the team to Jorge Mas for $1.17 billion. Mas, the chairman and co-founder of MasTec (MTZ), beat out three other groups led by Tagg Romney, Jeb Bush, and Derek Jeter. (Forbes)

Flights into and out of three airports in the Washington, D.C., region were experiencing delays due to a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Virginia. (AP)

The 16 people on board a military transport plane that crashed north of Jackson, Mississippi on Monday were all believed to be dead, said local emergency management officials. The flight was out of Memphis, Tennessee. (NBC News)