The key success lesson Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian learned from fiancée Serena Williams

Here's how tennis superstar Serena Williams has built a brand off the court

"I try to be the best that I can be every day," she says. "I have bad days. I had a bad day the other day. I hit for only, like, 30 minutes, and I stormed off the court. But that was the best I could do on that day."

When asked whether or not she's the world's greatest athlete, Williams' response is measured. "So am I the greatest? I don't know," she tells Glamour. "I'm the greatest that I can be."

She adds, "If I'm not playing well, I do get down on myself because I am a perfectionist."

Williams doesn't only exhibit prowess on the tennis court. She's also been highly successful as a businesswoman with a number of ventures from tech to fashion.

Soon, both Ohanian and Williams will have their hands full with a different task: raising their first child.

"She's very good at a lot of things," says Ohanian in a recent interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," "and well on her way to being an awesome mom too."

