What Oprah Winfrey and Richard Branson can teach you about taking vacations

Some of the world's most successful people, including Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, billionaire Richard Branson and former eBay CEO John Donahoe, understand the importance of taking regular vacations.

The average American worker could learn a thing or two from them.

In fact, about 54 percent of U.S. workers end the year with unused paid time off, according to the annual Project: Time Off report. The study was conducted by the market research company GFK, through an online survey of adult employees. The report points out that not taking a vacation hurts overall productivity and that breaks from work are necessary.

Here's what these highly successful people have to say about the importance of taking time off: