In Indiana we're building a government that's designed to serve business. That's because in Indiana, businesses receive more than a location — they receive an ally and a partner in their mission to operate, add jobs and grow.

Travel across the Hoosier state, and you'll quickly discover incredible stories of companies growing because they can access the resources they need to thrive in our state.

A great example is the story of Infosys, an India-based tech firm. Earlier this year, Infosys set a vision to grow their global company into one of the United States' major players tech players. They needed a place that would serve as a strategic partner, providing an ample workforce and a collaborative environment to help train 2,000 new tech workers.

And after a little searching, they found exactly what they needed in Indiana.

Infosys chose Indiana for one of its new U.S. innovation hubs because we quickly responded to their needs. In fact, we were so quick, that our team was on a plane to Infosys' headquarters in India within one week of an invite to visit. We rallied our university and local government partners, and showcased one of the most affordable places in the nation for doing business.