This continued innovation and growth is made possible by an education system that produces the highly-skilled workers our businesses need to succeed in a competitive 21st-century economy. More than 92 percent of working-age Minnesotans have a high school diploma, ranking third in the United States. Over 34 percent have a bachelor's degree, ranking Minnesota 11th in the United States. Our world-class education systems help ensure that Minnesotans will continue to drive business innovation and that working families will be able to build a good life and support local economies across our state.

Supporting a highly-educated, world-class workforce does not happen by accident. When I became Governor in January 2011, our state government faced a projected $6.2 billion budget deficit in the upcoming biennium, and more than $2 billion had been unilaterally "borrowed" from our school districts. Since then, we have worked very hard to restore Minnesota's fiscal integrity and repay our schools. We succeeded: The last eight state financial forecasts have projected budget surpluses.

More from Top States:

Complete coverage of the states and the issues

10 best states in America to find a job

Governors take a stand for their states

In addition to repaying our schools, I am proud to say that I have upheld a key promise since becoming governor: to increase funding for education every year, with no excuses and no exceptions. Since I became governor, we have invested nearly two billion additional dollars in our education systems. These investments have secured free all-day kindergarten across our state, with over 99 percent of Minnesota kindergarteners now enrolled; pioneered free, voluntary preschool to give Minnesota four-year-olds a better start; and made college and career training more affordable for Minnesotans.

These investments have helped to create the most productive workforce in the nation. Our labor force participation rate is the fourth highest, at 69.7 percent, far outpacing the national rate of 62.7 percent. Minnesota businesses have added over 277,500 jobs in the last six years, and our unemployment rate is at 3.8 percent. We have now seen 35 straight months of unemployment at or below 4 percent in Minnesota.