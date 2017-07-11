Arizona is becoming a car capital for a new technology era: Gov. Doug Ducey

Lucid Motors director of manufacturing, Brian Barron, speaking at the Arizona State Capitol about plans to build a $700 million electric vehicle manufacturing plant.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, our own Maricopa County is the single fastest-growing county in the United States, adding more than 222 people per day in 2016. This year, Phoenix officially reclaimed the title of the fifth-largest city in the country, too.
Companies are doing the same. We've seen a number of major job announcements over the past few months alone, including Constant Aviation in May and Benchmark Electronics, which is relocating its corporate headquarters to Arizona from Texas. In fact, hiring for finance and insurance jobs grew faster in Arizona than in any other state in the country over the 12 months leading to March 2017.
That's no accident.
Arizona has been nationally recognized for its economic competitiveness, including recently in two prominent trade publications. We were given the 2017 Gold Shovel Award in Area Development's list of top states for economic development in the five- to eight-million population category, and we were named the No. 1 most competitive state in the mountain region in Site Selection's 2017 Prosperity Cup.
In other words, when entrepreneurs get sick of being overtaxed and overregulated in places like California, they pack up a U-Haul (another great company based here) and move to Arizona.
— By Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who is also a YPO member
More from Top States:
Complete coverage of the states and the issues
10 best states in America to find a job
Governors take a stand for their states