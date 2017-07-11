Recently, we adopted an amendment to our Constitution which cements our status as a right to work state. By telling companies that they cannot deny employment to someone because of union membership, or because of a lack thereof, we are sending a strong message to businesses that we want to create an atmosphere in which they can be successful. This common-sense approach puts all workers on an even playing field and gives companies confidence that they can hire the best available workers. This policy has allowed us to attract automobile manufactures to a state once known for its steel industry.

To be a top-state for businesses, we must attract top-businesses; that requires incentives. In Alabama, we understand that incentives encourage businesses to come to our state or to increase the investment they already have here. My first major legislative push as governor was the Alabama Jobs Act. This bill, which I have since signed into law, made it clear that our state would invest in businesses which are willing to invest in us and in our people. This is part of the process of building relationships, thereby attracting new economic investment because business leaders feel comfortable with our state and because they know we value them and want them in Alabama. Our state is becoming a hub of investment for the aerospace industry because of our approach.

Once a company comes to Alabama, it can rest assured that we are a top-state for business because we are committed to cutting unnecessary regulation which increases its costs to operate. This year, our legislature passed several pieces of legislation which easies the regulatory burden on those who seek to create jobs in our state. From clarifying workman's compensation laws, to making sure that small businesses don't have to pay licensing fees in multiple municipalities. My goal is to make it easier to operate a business in Alabama, not make it harder. A positive business environment limits government overreach, making it easier to run a company here.