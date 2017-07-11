Every state in the nation is facing challenges. Alabama is no different.
Our legislature faces challenges, our prisons face challenges, as does our education system and our state's Medicaid program. Challenges abound. Yet, there are very few challenges which can't be addressed by putting people back to work.
A good-paying job goes a long way in curing what ails a state and its people. In Alabama, our goal is to attract good-paying jobs by producing an environment in which businesses do not just survive, but succeed and eventually expand. Our positive-business environment makes Alabama a top state for businesses.