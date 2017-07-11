Your first trade for Tuesday, July 11

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the early hours of the trading day.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of the iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Intel.

Guy Adami was a buyer of America Express.

Trader disclosure: On July 10, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long APC, T, BAC, CLF, DAL, FB, RACE, GE, GM, GOOGL, INTC, DVYE, FXI, LOW, M, MCD, MPEL, MOS, RL, RH, RAI, TWTR, UA, VRX. Tim is short XRT, SPY. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, Bitcoin and other digital currencies, C, DAL, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB, FL, GLMP, GLNG, GM, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Her firm is long ANTM, BAC calls, C, C calls, FB, FL, FL call spreads, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, PLCE, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, VRX, WIFI, UAL, her firm is short IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Karen's firm is long call spreads. Dan Nathan is short SPY. Long Sept XLF puts. Long July XRT puts. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

