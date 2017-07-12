5 questions that reveal if a company has a healthy workplace culture

"How do you know if a company's culture is good?"

Last week, a friend who's looking for a new job asked me this. She'd been doing a few interviews, and was trying to figure out what questions to ask during her interviews to discern if a potential employer's workplace culture was healthy.

In each interview, she'd ask a version of: "What's it like to work here?"

Without fail, the person on the other side of the table would tell her: "It's great!"

But is it really? How do you know if a company's culture is what they say it is?

Instead of asking "What's it like to work here?" these five questions are what I recommended she ask at the end of her next interview:

More from Claire Lew:

Give a little, get a lot

The boss you don't want to be

What the best leaders do