8 email mistakes that make you look dumb

Here's what happens when you write a long email. At first, the reader is with you and can follow each word without much strain. A few sentences, no big deal. Then, as you continue, the tune changes. The paragraph grows longer, and the reader begins to think, "OK, this is getting to be a bit much." Still, the paragraph keeps going and becomes not only cumbersome but also problematic…

Are you exhausted yet? Let's try the same paragraph again but this time as smaller sections.

Here's what happens when you write a long email. At first, the reader is with you and can follow each word without much strain. A few sentences, no big deal.

Then, as you continue, the tune changes. The paragraph grows longer, and the reader begins to think, "OK, this is getting to be a bit much."

Still, the paragraph keeps going and becomes not only cumbersome but also problematic…

Turn bulky paragraphs into breezy sentences. Readers everywhere will thank you.