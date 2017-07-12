Ahead, markets awaited China trade data for the month of June, which was expected at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

Yellen said Wednesday the central bank would proceed with the unwind of its balance sheet this year, but that it was paying close attention to inflation data. Yellen's comments about how it was "premature" to determine if the U.S. economy was on track for 2 percent inflation was interpreted by market watchers as dovish.

Yields of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury fell from around 2.35 percent to 2.31 percent during Yellen's testimony before later turning to around 2.32 percent.

Meanwhile, the dollar index traded at 95.751 at 8:03 a.m. HK/SIN, off a low of 95.511 hit overnight — its lowest level since June 30.

The greenback recovered some losses to trade at 113.30 yen after sliding against the yen overnight. The dollar fetched as little as 113.12 yen overnight compared to levels around 113.95 seen in the prior session.

"Investors have been skeptical of the Fed's hawkishness in the days leading up to Janet Yellen's testimony and when she failed to sufficiently emphasize the improvements in the economy, the dollar U-turned as the bulls abandoned their trades quickly," BK Asset Management Managing Director of FX Strategy Kathy Lien said in a note.

Wall Street cheered Yellen's comments on future rate hikes as major indexes closed higher, with the Dow closing up 0.57 percent, or 123.07, at a record 21,532.14.

In currencies, the Canadian dollar was flat after rising to its highest levels in more than a year after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday. The greenback fetched as little as 1.2740 Canadian dollars overnight compared to the 1.2920 Canadian dollars seen in the prior session.

The Australian dollar made slight gains to trade at $0.7681 at 8:06 a.m. HK/SIN after strengthening overnight on the back of the softer dollar. The Aussie dollar — which is sensitive to China economic data — will be watched for moves following the release of China trade data later in the session.

In individual stocks, South Korean chip maker SK Hynix said it wanted an equity stake in the NAND chip unit of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba, Reuters said. SK Hynix is part of a consortium that Toshiba had chosen as the preferred bidder for the sale of its chip arm. Talks between Toshiba and its preferred bidder have stalled, Reuters added.

Toshiba shares were down 2.92 percent while SK Hynix edged up 0.44 percent in early trade.

Also in the news, Fitch Ratings downgraded Sunac to "BB-" from "BB" on Wednesday following news that the company was acquiring assets from Dalian Wanda. Fitch also placed Sunac on "Watch Negative," the ratings agency said in a statement.

Several central banks were set to take center stage on Thursday, with the Bank of Korea expected to release its interest rate decision at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN. Malaysia's central bank is set to do the same at 3:00 p.m. HK/SIN.