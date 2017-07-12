Top Bank of England official Ben Broadbent is not ready to raise interest rates just yet, he said in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday, substantially lessening the chances that borrowing costs will rise soon.

Deputy Governor Broadbent said the mood among businesses was central to his analysis and that it was "very difficult" for the bank's Monetary Policy Committee to judge whether there had been a significant improvement.

"In my opinion, it is a bit tricky at the moment to make a decision (to raise rates). I am not ready to do it yet," Broadbent told the Press and Journal newspaper during a trip to the Scottish city of Aberdeen.