Apple has a feature hiding in iOS 11 that may let you broadcast your screen to the world

When Apple introduced iOS 11, it didn't mention a broadcast feature that just popped up in a new beta of the software that's bound for iPhones and iPads this September.

It did, however, note that users will be able to record their screens — useful for folks who like to share tips and tricks on how to perform a specific task. A broadcast function, however, would presumably allow folks to let others watch in real time.

Amazon's Twitch and YouTube offer live-broadcast features, which are popular among gamers who share their screens with a live audience. Apple's feature in iOS 11 could enable a similar function for folks playing games on iPhones and iPads

The feature, which doesn't currently do anything, can be accessed by enabling the screen record function in Settings and then long-pressing the record button from Control Center.

It's only available in the iOS 11 beta now, but shows Apple might be ready to tread on Amazon and YouTube's turf.

CNBC reached out to Apple for comment but a spokesperson was not immediately available.