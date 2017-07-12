British craft brewer BrewDog is likely to lose one of its premium products, with the company losing a lengthy legal battle with the estate of Elvis Presley over the name of one of its beers.

Craft beer is big business in the U.S., with around a fifth of the $107 billion brewing market being made up of independents in 2016. And quirky British company BrewDog has taken a sip of that market, with founders James Watt and Martin Dickie launching their "Columbus" beer in the U.S. in 2015.

The founders also took inspiration from the U.S. by naming one of their beers "Elvis Juice" in 2016. But with Elvis Presley's estate being fiercely protective of anything associated with The King, it wasn't long before lawyers wrote to Watt and Dickie to demand they change its name. The two founders responded by changing their own names to Elvis by deed poll to try to show that the name Elvis is not exclusive to the star.