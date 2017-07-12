Fast ways to cut your home energy bills

Cutting your energy bill doesn't have to require much energy — or money — on your part.

Consumers aren't taking advantage of many simple avenues to save money, according to a new survey from marketplace SaveonEnergy.com. Only 14.2 percent say they unplug their home printer when it isn't in use, a move that could save up to $130 each year. Six in 10 consumers don't shut down their home computer when it isn't in use, missing out on up to $168.28 in estimated annual savings.

(See infographic below for some of the savings tricks and payoffs.)