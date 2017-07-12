See: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump ready to mingle with media and tech elite at Sun Valley

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, two of President Donald Trump's closest advisors, have arrived at Allen & Company's annual technology and media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The pair's arrival was anticipated by the moguls gathered at the retreat after sources told CNBC on Tuesday that they were on the main attendee list.

Kushner, who is leading the Trump administration's Office of American Innovation, is charged with overhauling the technology infrastructure in the U.S. government. Ivanka, the president's eldest daughter and one of his senior advisors, has made issues concerning working mothers one of her top causes. She has discussed that previously with tech leaders at White House gatherings.

CNBC reached out to the White House for further details about what the pair plans to do at the conference, but did not immediately hear back.

Kushner and Ivanka are paying their own way while at the Idaho summit, a source also told CNBC. The list of industry titans gathered at the summit include the chief executives of CBS, Apple, IAC and Dell. The former CEO of eBay was also seen arriving, along with the co-founder of online gaming company Zynga.

Asked earlier on CNBC if he would bring up any current issues with Ivanka and Kushner, IAC CEO Barry Diller said there were "utterly none." "Why would anybody bother" bringing up issues with the pair, he said, because the president "has no curiosity, doesn't listen, etcetera."

