Serial entrepreneur and host of CNBC's "The Profit" Marcus Lemonis spends a lot of time evaluating companies to determine where they went wrong.

There are two traits that the "turnaround king" routinely sees preventing employees and the teams they're part of from succeeding in business: Ego and fear of failure.

Workers who fall into these traps will hinder their own ability to move forward as well as diminish the success of their teams.