Mark Zuckerberg's latest stop on his "Year of Travel Challenge" may have given the Facebook CEO fodder for a new dating app.

In a new Facebook post, he reports on the unexpected repercussions to the dating pool when a town gets flooded by men. In Williston, N.D., for example, where he visited in July, a sudden gender imbalance led to a whole new social dynamic.

According to Zuckerberg, the fracking boom there created quality jobs, which attracted tens of thousands of mostly male workers from all over the country. The men "come here because these are good jobs where people with a high school diploma can make $100,000 a year," he writes.

"This sudden influx of mostly men tripled the size of the town in just a few years," explains Zuckerberg. "When oil prices dropped, some of this industry left and so did many people.

"This has led to some unique community dynamics."

For example, the ratio of men to women in Williston is 10:1, he writes, and "that's actually lower than 30:1 at its peak."

That's a pretty good ratio for single women. And Facebook, it turns out, has played an interesting role, in helping them navigate some of the unexpected challenges.

"The women I met … had unique stories," writes Zuckerberg. "Some told me about finding out their boyfriends had families back home. (They thanked me that Facebook has made it harder for these men to live double lives.)

"Another woman told me she has never paid for a drink her whole life."